RHP Mike Wright was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to take RHP Miguel Gonzalez’s spot on the roster and likely the rotation. Wright, a rookie who was 2-1 in his first four major league starts this season, will be in the bullpen for the next two games, and if everything shakes out the right way, he could start Sunday against the Yankees.

3B Manny Machado again helped with defense and offense. He made a great backhand stop and threw out Boston LF Hanley Ramirez in the first and later added a solo homer in the fourth. In the seventh, Machado gambled to advance from second to third on a fly ball and then scored on C Matt Wieters’ sacrifice fly for a 6-4 Baltimore lead.

RHP Kevin Gausman made his second rehab start Thursday, and he struggled with Double-A Bowie. He gave up four runs on four hits -- including two homers -- and two walks with four strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings. Afterward, he reportedly felt fine. Gausman has been out since May 7 due to right shoulder tendinitis.

CF Adam Jones continued his power surge Thursday. He hit his fourth home run in seven games, a solo shot in the first that gave the Orioles a 1-0 lead over Boston. Jones has 10 homers this season, and the Orioles need his power since their offense has not been consistent.

RHP Chris Tillman won his second consecutive start even though he gave up four runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He retired Boston in order in the first three innings before running into trouble in two of the last three innings. “Yeah, even when it’s not going good, I take the positive and go with (it) and work on what I need to work on,” he said. “As long as you keep moving forward and see the positive in stuff, you’re heading in the right direction.”

LF Nolan Reimold truly did a little bit of everything Thursday in the Orioles’ victory. He made a great running catch in the first inning, finished with eight putouts in left, and hit his first home run since being called up before Tuesday’s game. Reimold belted a solo shot to deep center leading off the third inning and contributed a number of good plays in the field. “You want to make plays on defense and hit the ball, so it went well tonight,” Reimold said. “It was just one game, so it’s a long season. Keep grinding it and hopefully I’ll be able to help out a little more.”