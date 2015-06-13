FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2015 / 2:57 AM / in 2 years

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

3B Manny Machado had his fifth multi-hit game in his last six games, going 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored. Machado has a six-game hitting streak going.

2B Jonathan Schoop is expected to return to Baltimore on Sunday and work out with the Orioles through Thursday, when it is hoped that he will start a rehab assignment. Schoop has been on the DL since April 18 with a sprained right knee. Schoop was batting .259 (7 for 27) when he was placed on the DL.

1B Chris Davis hit his 12th home run of the season Friday night, a towering shot to right field. In addition to his three-run dinger, Davis had a first-inning single to drive in a run. His four-RBI night was one shy of his career best.

