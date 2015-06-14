Orioles RHP Mike Wright will step in and make RHP Miguel Gonzalez’s start in the series finale Sunday against the Yankees.

LHP Brian Matusz is ready to return from his eight-game suspension Sunday.

PH David Lough got his first career pinch-hit home run with a solo shot to right off RHP Sergio Santos in the seventh. The ball hit just to the left of the scoreboard in right and was originally ruled in play with Lough ending up at third base. But it was overturned on replay as the ball appeared to hit on top of the section where the grounds crew sits, and that’s a home run at Camden Yards.

3B Manny Machado continues to heat up. He had three hits and tied a career high with four RBIs in Saturday’s 9-4 victory over New York. Machado now has a seven-game hitting streak where he’s got a .467 average. “It’s good,” he said. “We’ve got to keep grinding, though. It’s a long season ahead of us.”

2B Jonathan Schoop will be working out with the Orioles for four days starting Monday. There’s still no official timetable for his possible return from a sprained right knee, but it appears to be getting closer.

LF Nolan Reimold has given the Orioles a lift since coming back from Triple-A Norfolk earlier in the week. He hit his second homer and added a triple in Saturday’s game and is giving the team some good defense, but the offense is really giving the Orioles some help. “He’s in a moment,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s not thinking about this or that. He’s just taking every at-bat as it comes.”

RHP Bud Norris pitched well at times in his start on Saturday in a win over the Yankees. He gave up four runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings but retired 11 in a row midway through. He’s slowly working his way back after a long stint on the disabled list due to bronchitis.

SS Everth Cabrera was released by the Orioles on Saturday. The Orioles signed him as a free agent in the off-season.