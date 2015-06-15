RHP Tyler Wilson was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk, and he threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief Sunday in Baltimore’s 5-3 loss to the Yankees. “Tyler was big for us today, and hopefully we’ll reap the benefits of his outing today over the next week,” manager Buck Showalter said. “His outing today makes other people better tomorrow.”

RHP Mike Wright (2-2) struggled against the Yankees on Sunday. Filling in for Miguel Gonzalez (groin strain), Wright allowed five runs on six hits and three walks in four-plus innings of Baltimore’s 5-3 loss. He threw 104 pitches, 62 for strikes, on a sticky, 90-degree afternoon. “It was a hot day. I got a little worn down,” Wright said. “They were fouling off good pitches all day. I was trying to make better pitches, and they ended up not being anywhere close.”

LHP Brian Matusz (1-2, 3.44) was reinstated after serving an eight-game suspension for having a foreign substance on his arm while pitching. He threw 1 2/3 innings Sunday, allowing what proved to be the game-winning hit to Yankees C John Ryan Murphy with two outs in the fifth. He walked one and struck out four.

3B Manny Machado continues to succeed in the leadoff spot. He extended his hitting streak to eight games with a first-inning single and walked twice in five plate appearances Sunday in Baltimore’s 5-3 loss to the Yankees. During his streak, Machado is 15-for-33 (.455).

LHP Wei-Yin Chen (2-4, 3.21 ERA) starts against the Phillies on Monday. He allowed two runs on seven hits over five innings in his last start, a win against Boston. Chen leads the Orioles with seven quality starts and has allowed as many as four earned runs only once, but the Orioles are averaging only 3.45 runs behind him.

LHP T.J. McFarland was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk, clearing a spot in the Baltimore bullpen for RHP Tyler Wilson. McFarland is 0-1 with a 1.93 ERA in 10 games over two stints with the Orioles this season.