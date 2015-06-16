3B Manny Machado won the American League Player of the Week award Monday. He batted .458 (11-for-24) last week to help the Orioles on their six-game winning streak. Machado’s been a big help for the offense since he settled into the leadoff spot

2B Jonathan Schoop (sprained right knee) is working out with the Orioles this week, and if all goes well, he will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on Friday. Schoop did some on-field work before Monday’s game and looked strong. Manager Buck Showalter didn’t think that Schoop would need the entire 20 days available to him on the rehab, but the organization will know more after he begins playing with Bowie.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen turned in his best performance of the season Monday in the Orioles’ 4-0 victory over the Phillies. He gave up only four hits in eight innings, didn’t allow a ball out of the infield until the sixth inning, struck out nine with just one walk and showed the control and command the Orioles need from him. “He was in attack mode,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He was really good.”

SS J.J. Hardy extended his hitting streak to eight games with an RBI single in the fifth inning Monday night. It is his longest hitting streak this season and the best since an eight-game streak last May 18-26.

C Matt Wieters has given the Orioles a lift since his return. His defense and leadership skills are routinely lauded by manager Buck Showalter and teammates, but his timely batting skills also help. He belted a three-run homer that was the key hit Monday in the Orioles’ 4-0 victory over the Phillies. “I chased a pitch on 1-1, so I wanted to get something that was going to stay in the zone,” Wieters said. “(Philadelphia RHP Aaron Harang) threw a breaking ball that was probably a lot more (in) the zone than he wanted.”

1B Chris Davis tried to bunt in his first at-bat in the second inning against the Phillies’ exaggerated shift. The Phillies didn’t move, so he did it again on the next pitch, perfectly popping a bunt just over the bag at third for a single. It will be interesting to see if this has any effect on opponents’ shifts in the coming days. Davis finished the game 1-for-3 with a walk.

OF Nolan Reimold continues to contribute despite being with the team for only a week. He is getting starts in left field, moving to right later in games and helping on offense and defense. He went 0-for-3 Monday but threw out Chase Utley from right as the Phillies DH tried to stretch a single into a double in the eighth.

LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) reported to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday to begin a rehab assignment, though he didn’t immediately get into a game. The Orioles aren’t sure of a timetable for Wright’s return.