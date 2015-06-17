3B Manny Machado hit solo homers in each of the first two innings of Tuesday’s rout. He homered on starting RHP Jerome Williams’ second pitch in the first and did it again versus RHP Dustin McGowan in the second inning. Machado now has three multi-homer games already this season. “It was great,” he said. “We need more of those games. Bats came alive today, pitching’s doing well. It’s been a great week.”

2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Tuesday. The move cleared a spot on the Orioles’ 40-man roster for OF/1B Chris Parmelee. Schoop is penciled in to start a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on June 19.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen was sent to Class A Frederick in a roster move to make room for OF Chris Parmelee. Chen apparently was a bit upset with the move, taking to Twitter to express his disappointment with his routine being disrupted. He’ll be back with the Orioles to start on June 26, but manager Buck Showalter said there had been some signs of fatigue so the team wanted to give the pitcher a break.

RF Chris Parmelee made a good first impression on the Orioles. In his first game with the team, he went 4-for-6, including a solo homer in the second inning. The left-handed hitting infielder/outfielder gives the Orioles another good bat off bench, but he came up big in his first start. And he got a big ovation from the Camden Yards crowd after his final at-bat. “It’s pretty cool,” Parmelee said. “It’s pretty special. I’ve always loved playing here at Camden.”

RHP Chris Tillman is slowly turning things around after a shaky start. The right-hander won his third straight game Tuesday and improved to 5-7 as his teammates scored 12 runs in the first three innings en route to a 19-3 victory. Tillman gave up three runs on four hits in six innings and is starting to show better command of his pitches