CF David Lough, filling in for an injured Adam Jones for the second straight night Wednesday, contributed a two-out, two-run double to a four-run fourth inning. “That’s kind of a morale-booster and a morale-breaker,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said of Lough’s hit, “because it looked like you were going to wiggle off there.” Lough got the hit off Phillies starter Kevin Correia, against whom he is now 8-for-13 in his career. He is at a loss to explain such success, however. “I faced him quite a bit when I was with Kansas City and he was with Minnesota,” he said. “I was just looking for a good pitch, and was able to come through.”

OF Adam Jones missed his second straight game Wednesday because of a shoulder injury, and is not expected to play Thursday against the Phillies, either. He is officially day-to-day.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez went 6 2/3 innings to beat Philadelphia on Wednesday night, his second straight victory after four straight no-decisions. Jimenez surrendered four runs (three earned) and eight hits, while striking out eight. The key inning for Jimenez was the fourth. His team had just staked him to a 5-1 lead by scoring four times in the top of the inning, but the Phillies put two men on with none out. He proceeded to strike out Domonic Brown, Cameron Rupp and Cody Asche to key Philadelphia at bay. “I was able to execute pitches,” Jimenez said. “(Catcher Matt) Wieters was calling a great game out there, especially when we got the first two runners on the base. He just put the right thing. I just executed.” Jimenez retired 10 straight after that, but gave up a three-run homer to Freddy Galvis in the seventh, on a backdoor slider. He did not walk a batter for the second time in 13 starts this season, something he did not do in any of his 22 starts last season. Jimenez also drove in a run with an infield single in the fourth inning, his first hit and RBI since 2011, when he was with the Colorado Rockies. He called it “a fluke.”

SS J.J. Hardy went 2-for-4 Wednesday, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Hardy is hitting .378 during the streak, his longest since an 11-gamer in 2013. It is a sign that the veteran shortstop has found his stride after missing the first month of the season with a shoulder strain.

RF Chris Parmelee hit a homer in the first inning Wednesday in Philadelphia, his third homer in two games since his recall from Triple-A.

RHP Bud Norris, Thursday’s starter, was saddled with a no-decision in his last start, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out five against the Yankees. He didn’t walk a batter. He is 1-3 with a 4.21 ERA in five career starts against Philadelphia.