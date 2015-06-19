RHP Mike Wright, Friday’s starter, lost to the Yankees his last time out and has dropped his last two starts. He lasted just four innings against New York, allowing five runs on six hits while striking out two and walking three. He has never faced Toronto.

3B Manny Machado led off Thursday’s 2-1 loss to Philadelphia with his 14th homer of the season, equaling his career high. It was also his third homer in as many games, the third leadoff homer of his career and the Birds’ fourth leadoff homer of the season. Manager Buck Showalter called it “the kiss of death,” as the Orioles did not score again.

SS J.J. Hardy went 2-for-4 Thursday, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. Hardy is hitting .390 during the streak, his longest since an 11-gamer in 2013.

LF Travis Snider struck out four times in as many at-bats in Thursday’s 2-1 loss to Philadelphia, symbolic of a Baltimore lineup that fanned 11 times against five Philadelphia pitchers. The last of Snider’s strikeouts came against reliever Luis Garcia in the fifth, immediately after Manny Machado fanned, both with runners at second and third. “That,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said, “was game-saving -- probably the moment of the game, as far as keeping the momentum on our side.”

RHP Bud Norris absorbed a 2-1 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday, going six innings and allowing two runs on five hits while striking out two and walking two. Norris carried a 1-0 lead into the sixth but allowed a two-run homer to Phillies 1B Ryan Howard on a 1-2 fastball that caught a little too much of the plate. “Unfortunately,” Norris said, “the last couple games I’ve made a mistake with my fastball.”