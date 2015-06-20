RHP Mike Wright allowed a career-high four walks in going only 1 1/3 innings on Friday in the Orioles’ 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays. He allowed four runs in the shortest outing of his career and the shortest by a Baltimore starter this season. He hit RF Jose Bautista with a pitch in the first inning and ha hit a batter in three straight starts and four of his six career starts. He has allowed at least four earned runs in three straight starts, all losses.

RHP Kevin Gausman will make his ninth appearance and first start of the season Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays in the middle game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. Gausman has been on the disabled list with tendinitis in his right shoulder since May 8. He is taking the spot for the one start in place of LHP Wei-Yin Chen, who was optioned to Class A Frederick on Tuesday and is scheduled to return June 26 to start for the Orioles. Gausman pitched two innings Tuesday at Class A Frederick to set him up for the start against the Blue Jays. He has faced the Blue Jays once this season, April 12, in relief and allowed two hits, two walks and one run in 1 1/3 innings. He is 1-1 with a 3.78 ERA in seven career games against Toronto, including two starts.

CF Adam Jones (right shoulder) returned to the Orioles’ lineup as designated hitter Friday after missing the previous three games. Jones jarred his shoulder diving for a ball Monday. An MRI on the shoulder showed no serious damage. He was originally in the lineup to play center field but said the shoulder became sore during the pregame warmups. He said he would rather miss a few games in June and be ready for the rest of the season. Manager Buck Showalter said that he had two lineups made out before the game, one with Jones in center field and the other with him as DH.

SS J.J. Hardy had his 11-game hitting streak ended Friday when he went 0-for-4 in a 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays. He was batting .390 (16-for-41) with three double and five RBIs in that span.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He will have a rehabilitation start Saturday with Double-A Bowie and could return to the rotation Thursday to pitch against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Manager Buck Showalter said Friday that the targets for Gonzalez was pitch five innings and make about 75 pitches.