RHP Tyler Wilson, who was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk Sunday was returned there Saturday on option after he allowed one run in 5 2/3 off relief after taking over from RHP Mike Wright Friday in the Orioles’ 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays. Wilson is 1-1 with a 2.12 ERA in five outings, including one start, with the Orioles this season.

RHP Mike Wright lasted 1 1/3 innings, allowing three hits, four walks and four runs, to take the loss Friday as the Blue Jays defeated the Orioles 5-4. Wright was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.

RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) was moved from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list on Saturday to create a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Mychal Givens, who was promoted from Double-A Bowie Saturday. Garcia, who is 0-0 with a 5.93 ERA in eight relief appearances with the Orioles this season, was put on the 15-day disabled list on May 13.

RHP Mychal Givens had his contract selected from Double-A Bowie Saturday to provide fresh arm for the bullpen. Givens was 3-1 with a 1.60 ERA and 12 saves in 23 relief outings at Bowie.

RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) was activated from the 15-day disabled list Saturday so that he could make his first start of the season. He made eight relief appearances before going on the disabled list. Gausman lasted five innings and allowed four hits and two runs and did not figure in the decision of the Orioles’ 5-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

RHP Chris Tillman will make his 14th start of the season Sunday in the finale of a three-game series with the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. After going 0-5 with a 5.03 ERA in six starts in May, he is 3-0 with a 4.50 ERA in June. He is 4-9 with a 5.23 ERA in 17 career starts against the Blue Jays. He is 2-5 with a 6.54 ERA in nine career starts at Rogers Centre.