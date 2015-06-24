OF David Lough, replacing Adam Jones in center, hit a three-run homer off Joe Kelly in a four-run second inning. It was his third homer in his last 10 games, after he hit one in his first 41 games of the season. “I don’t get many of them, not as many as (Jones) gets, but it was good to get that on the board tonight and get those three runs for us,” Lough said.

3B Manny Machado had two hits and is 12-for-23 during a five-game hitting streak. He has multiple hits in all five games, tying the longest such stretch of his career.

LHP Zach Britton gave up a run in the ninth inning but notched his 16th save in his last 16 chances, his 20th of the season. He is 10-for-10 in road save chances and his Orioles are 31-0 when leading after seven innings.

CF Adam Jones was out for the fifth time in the last seven games and said he is likely to rest his injured shoulder again Wednesday and Thursday.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez came into Tuesday night’s game 1-3 lifetime in the regular season and 1-4 counting a 2007 World Series appearance against the Boston Red Sox. He had never won at Fenway Park and while he wasn’t great Tuesday, he did strike out eight in five innings to secure his first three-game winning streak as an Oriole. It was his fifth eight-plus strikeout game of the season.

RHP Bud Norris goes for just his third win of the season,, but his second against the Red Sox, when he starts Game 2 of the three-game series at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. Norris worked 6 2/3 innings and allowed three runs in an 18-7 victory on April 26 and is 2-2 with a 3.52 ERA in six career starts against Boston (0-2 with a 4.08 at Fenway). He is coming off a strong outing in a 2-1 loss at Philadelphia last week.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez, on the disabled list since June 11 with a groin strain, rejoined the team Tuesday and will be activated to start Thursday.