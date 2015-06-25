RHP Oliver Drake was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, ending a three-day stint in the majors in which he didn’t get into a game. In five relief appearances for Baltimore earlier this year, Drake had no decisions and a 3.52 ERA.

RHP Mychal Givens made his major league debut with one inning of relief in the eighth inning. Givens is the fifth Baltimore player to make his big league debut this season and the 999th player to appear in a game for the franchise since it moved to Baltimore in 1954. Givens struck out one and didn’t allow a hit while setting the Red Sox down in order. He is likely to be optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday to clear a spot for the return of RHP Miguel Gonzalez from the disabled list.

3B Manny Machado extended his hitting streak to six games with a leadoff single in the first. He finished 1-for-4. Machado is batting .481 during the streak with a home run and six RBIs.

LHP T.J. McFarland was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk when the Orioles sent down RHP Oliver Drake. McFarland went 0-1 with a 1.93 ERA in 10 relief appearances for Baltimore earlier this season. In nine games (seven starts) for Norfolk, he was 2-2 with a 3.41 ERA.

CF Adam Jones (sore right shoulder) sat out for the sixth time in eight games, although manager Buck Showalter said Jones showed some improvement Wednesday. It is unlikely Jones will play until at least Friday.

1B Chris Davis drove in Baltimore’s only run with a single in the sixth. Davis, who finished 1-for-3, committed Baltimore’s first error in the sixth when leadoff hitter Alejandro De Aza’s hard grounder broke through the webbing his Davis’ glove. “It kind of surprised me,” Davis said. “I felt it go in my web and made a move to the bag, then looked back and the ball was on the ground. You don’t have enough time right there to think. You’ve just got to try and get an out.”

RHP Bud Norris pitched five shutout innings, then was pulled before the end of the sixth after allowing five runs -- all unearned. Norris committed one of Baltimore’s two errors in the inning, then allowed four of the seven hits Boston had against him in 5 2/3 innings. “It’s a bit frustrating to know that that’s how that inning was,” said Norris, who fell to 2-7. “I was only at 88 pitches when I got pulled, too. Every inning is going to be an important inning, especially in a close ballgame.”