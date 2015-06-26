RHP Mychal Givens was optioned to Double-A Bowie before Thursday’s game, allowing the Orioles to reinstate RHP Miguel Gonazlez from the 15-day disabled list. Givens made his major league debut Wednesday in Boston, throwing one scoreless inning. “With Mychal, it’s kind of, ‘To be continued,'” manager Buck Showalter said. “He brings a lot of things. He’s very athletic. He brings a lot of things that a lot of other pitchers can‘t.”

3B Manny Machado extended his hitting streak to seven games after going 1-for-4 with an RBI and a walk Thursday. He is batting .481 (14-for-31) during the streak.

LHP Zach Britton’s momentum train is rolling. The closer converted his 17th consecutive save and his 21st of the season Thursday in Baltimore’s two-run win at Boston. Britton has given up only seven earned runs in 31 2/3 innings over 31 games in 2015. “Pitching is momentum, and Zach just didn’t let it happen,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s been so solid for us.”

RF Delmon Young gave fans a scare Thursday when he collided with Orioles 1B Chris Parmelee while pursuing a second-inning fly ball. Young appeared to take the brunt of the blow, but both players stayed in the game after being checked out. Young went 1-for-4 with a run, snapping an 0-for-13 skid with a fourth-inning single.

CF Adam Jones (shoulder) sat out Thursday for fourth consecutive game and the seventh time in nine games. The Orioles hope he will be ready to return over the weekend.

C Matt Wieters knew something had to change after the last time the Orioles faced one of their former prospects, Boston LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, and he made the necessary adjustments Thursday. Wieters went 2-for-5 and hit a go-ahead, two-run home run into the Baltimore bullpen in right field to highlight a six-run fourth inning in the Orioles’ 8-6 win. “I just knew that we needed to do something different to be able to get a win against him than we did the last time, and we put up a big inning against him,” Wieters said. Rodriguez held the Orioles scoreless in a six-inning no-decision in his only other appearance against his former organization on June 9.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez wasn’t stellar in his return from the disabled list, but he did enough to get the job done. He threw 88 pitches (66 strikes) and earned the win Thursday after allowing four runs on eight hits in five innings. “Nobody was going to come in here and pitch seven, eight shutout innings in a day game at Fenway Park -- except maybe (Eduardo) Rodriguez,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. “Miguel, I thought his first time out, he hung a breaking ball to Alejandro (De Aza), but he kept us engaged. He’s capable of better. It’s a good start back for him.” Gonzalez (6-4) improved to 4-0 in his career at Fenway Park.