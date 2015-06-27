LHP Zach Britton earned his 22nd save and converted one for the 18th straight time. Britton’s ERA dropped to 1.93 as he continues to be one of baseball’s top closers despite being in just his second year on the job.

DH Jimmy Paredes is on a roll again. He went 3-for-4 in this game, including a double that started the game-winning rally in the eighth. He’s now on a 7-for-17 streak and moved his average back up to .319. ”I’ve got a better swing now,“ Paredes said. ”I‘m not swinging at bad pitches. Sometimes I chase bad pitches, but I’ve got to keep doing what I‘m doing now. I feel a lot better now. I feel like when I was starting (the season).

2B Jonathan Schoop worked out at Oriole Park before Friday’s game and then went to play at Double-A Bowie -- about 30 minutes away -- on a rehab assignment. The Orioles and Schoop will be discussing his situation and his return to the lineup appears imminent.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen fared well in the 100th start of his career on Friday. The Orioles used a roster move to give Chen a break, sending him to Class A Frederick, something he didn’t love but the left-hander gave up two runs in six innings and got a no-decision in the 4-3 win over the Indians. “It’s a baseball game,” Chen said through an interpreter. “When a pitcher is on the mound, nobody can guarantee he won’t allow any runs. I think everybody did their best today. I‘m happy we had the win. That’s a team effort.”

LHP T.J. McFarland was sent back to Triple-A Norfolk to open up a roster spot for LHP Wei-Yin Chen. McFarland is 0-1 with a 3.18 this season in three stretches with the Orioles.

CF Adam Jones threw before the game on Friday, and manager Buck Showalter said that if he’s feeling better on Saturday, then he’ll be close to coming back. But if Jones isn’t making progress, the team will look hard at putting him on the disabled list. He hasn’t played since June 20.

SS J.J. Hardy repeatedly told people not to worry when he started slowly on offense after missing the first month of the season. Hardy said his bat would warm up, and that’s exactly what happened. He homered in the second and added a game-tying sacrifice fly in a two-run sixth that helped the Orioles take a brief lead.