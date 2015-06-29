OF DJ Stewart, the Orioles’ first-round pick in this month’s draft, signed with the team and was assignment to short-season Class A Aberdeen. He played for Florida State, and the team is very high on him as a corner outfielder.

2B Jonathan Schoop, out for more than two months with a sprained knee, said before Friday’s game that he’s ready to go. He worked out at Oriole Park and then played at Double-A Bowie in a rehab game that night. In seven rehab games for Bowie, he hit three homers and drove in six runs. He is in very good shape and should give the Orioles a big lift when he returns to the lineup, likely in the next few days.

2B Jonathan Schoop, who has been on the disabled list since April 18 with a sprained right knee, stayed with the team Sunday and worked out with Brady Anderson, the team’s vice president of baseball operations, as he ran the bases and performed other drills. Schoop said he is ready to rejoin the team, but the Orioles plan to remain patient with him. Showalter said Schoop could return to the club as early as Monday. “I feel like I am better than before,” Schoop said. “I feel like I am stronger than before. I feel like I am faster than before.”

LHP T.J. McFarland was the 26th man in the doubleheader. He finished the nightcap with two shutout innings in the 8-0 victory. He also went right back to Triple-A Norfolk because the team is allowed a 26th player because of the doubleheader. “We thought there was a good chance he would be back for the doubleheader,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

CF Adam Jones, who has been dealing with right shoulder tightness, played his first game since June 20. It was also the first time back in center field since June 15. Jones went 0-for-4 in Game 1 but sat out the nightcap as a precautionary measure.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez gave the Orioles another strong effort in Game 1. He shut down the Indians with eight shutout innings in a 4-0 victory. Jimenez had all of his pitches working and now has won four consecutive games and now has a 7-3 record.

LF Travis Snider helped out in several ways in Game 2. In Baltimore’s 8-0 victory, Snider went 1-for-4 with two runs scored and made a spectacular diving catch that earned him a standing ovation. Indians SS Francisco Lindor lined a shot into the gap in left-center that Snider raced over for and caught with a full-out dive in the sixth. “I saw the ball hit off the bat,” he said. “You’ve got to turn around as fast as you can. I‘m not fast. I was able to get there within the vicinity and try and lay (out) for the team and try and come up with one.”

RF Chris Davis’ bat is slowly heating up. He homered in Game 2, went 1-for-4 in both games and his average is quietly working its way up. He’s now batting .234 and has been seeing more time in right field as the Orioles really like the defensive skills of 1B Chris Parmelee at first.

RHP Chris Tillman said better command of his fastball helped him in the second straight game he held a big early lead. He had a 7-0 lead last Sunday in Toronto but gave up six runs and didn’t make it out of the second inning. This time, the Orioles were up 8-0 in the fourth, and he threw seven shutout inning in the win by that score. He earned a fourth straight win. “You sit in the dugout so long, and you’ve got to go out and make pitches right away,” Tillman said. “I wasn’t capable of doing that last time. It was good to be able to do it this time. I‘m happy about it.”