3B Manny Machado extended his hitting streak to 11 games, three short of his career high. Machado has hit safely in 20 of his past 22 games and is batting .307 on the season.

RHP Dylan Bundy, the Orioles’ top pitching prospect, is shut down indefinitely with an undisclosed shoulder injury. He has not pitched for Double-A Bowie since May 21. Baltimore has not revealed its next course of action with Bundy, who previously underwent Tommy John surgery. “I don’t want to get into doctors’ evaluations, but I know Dylan throwing again is not imminent,” manager Buck Showalter said.

RHP Kevin Gausman will be recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to make the start in the series finale Thursday. However, Gausman likely will be sent down after the start so he can stay in his normal routine, especially with the pending All-Star break. “I don’t see a current scenario where he would stay,” manager Buck Showalter said. Gausman has made nine appearances with the Orioles this season, including a start June 20 when allowed two runs over five innings.

LHP T.J. McFarland was sent back to Triple-A Norfolk following Sunday’s doubleheader against the Indians. McFarland was recalled as the 26th player for Game 2 and pitched two scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out one. McFarland could be recalled this week if the Orioles decide to go back to a seven-man bullpen.