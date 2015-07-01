3B Manny Machado remains hot and powerful. His solo home run in the fifth inning Tuesday night stretched his hitting streak to a season-best 12 games. The home run was his 16th, already a career best. He is giving the Orioles a big lift from the leadoff spot.

RHP Brad Brach is emerging as a solid middle reliever. Brach came on for struggling RHP Miguel Gonzalez in the fifth and threw 2 2/3 shutout innings to help keep the Orioles close in Tuesday’s game against the Rangers.

2B Jonathan Schoop is likely going to Class A Frederick for more rehab work on his sprained knee, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said before the game Tuesday. It is unclear whether he will be activated soon or if he will be optioned to the minors.

OF Delmon Young (.270 BA, two HRs, 16 RBI) was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Wednesday.

RF Chris Davis extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a pair of two-run homers Tuesday. He has hit safely in 16 of his past 20 games. “I feel good at the plate, just trying to have good at-bats,” Davis said. “I feel like I’ve been pretty close all season.”

RHP Chaz Roe saw his six-game scoreless streak of seven innings end when he gave up a two-run homer to Texas 1B Mitch Moreland in the eighth. The shutout streak was tied for the second longest of Roe’s career.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez struggled again in his second start since coming off the disabled list after recovering from a right groin strain. He got the win in his first start but gave up four runs on eight hits in five innings. On Tuesday night against Texas, Gonzalez allowed six runs on eight hits in just 4 1/3 innings. He also surrendered three homers and didn’t often look sharp. “The first two innings I felt good and then after that, I just lost it,” he said. “Tried to get back to it, but it wasn’t really working. The mechanics weren’t there today.”