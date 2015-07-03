RHP Tyler Wilson was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to be the Orioles’ seventh reliever. Wilson was 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA in five games (one start) for Baltimore earlier this season. In his last appearance, he allowed a run in 5 2/3 innings of relief on June 19 against Toronto.

3B Manny Machado saw his hitting streak snapped at 12 games Wednesday but still helped his team to victory with three exceptional defensive plays, including two diving stops in the seventh inning to retire Ryan Rua and Shin-Soo Choo. He nabbed Choo after diving to his left while playing near the conventional shortstop position in a defensive shift, then threw out the outfielder despite slipping off his feet on a hurried throw to first.

INF Jonathan Schoop (right knee sprain) has reported to Class A Frederick to continue minor league rehab rather than return to the Orioles. Showalter suggested Schoop might come off the disabled list when OF Nolan Reimold takes expected paternity leave at the beginning of next week.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen pitched through eight innings for the third time this season, this time needing only 87 pitches to get there in Wednesday’s 4-2 victory over the Texas Rangers. After pitching eight scoreless innings on June 15, Chen was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk with the intention of giving him a brief midseason rest. Chen expressed disappointment on his Twitter account. Wednesday, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said he hoped Chen (4-4) would not miss any more turns in the major league rotation. “I‘m happy to hear that, because we talk about that, and Buck trusts me,” Chen said through an interpreter. “I just wanted to do my job well and keep pitching well until the end of the season.”

RHP Kevin Gausman will be recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to make the start in Thursday’s series finale against Texas. Gausman was optioned after allowing two runs over five innings against Toronto in his previous start, but did not throw again until a purposefully abbreviated three-inning start in the minors on Sunday. He spent the beginning of the season in long relief for the Orioles before going on the disabled list with shoulder tendinitis in early May.

OF/DH Delmon Young was designated for assignment before Wednesday’s game. Young was batting .270 with two homers and 16 RBIs in 174 at-bats this season. He hit .302 in the regular season last year, and in the playoffs smacked a three-run go-ahead double to help the Orioles seal Game 2 of the ALDS against Detroit. The move gets the Orioles down to five outfielders and allows for a seven-man bullpen. Baltimore GM Dan Duquette said he felt confident the Orioles would be able to work a trade for Young. “Delmon’s a qualified major league hitter,” Duquette said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to find a spot for him in a few days.”

SS J.J. Hardy hit his fourth home run of the season and second of the homestand to give the Orioles the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday. Hardy has driven in multiple runs in four of his last 10 games and has lifted his average to .250 after a slow start. “JJ’s had a lot of big knocks for us,” said Showalter. “His 1 for 3 or whatever is usually pretty productive.”