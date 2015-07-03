RHP Tyler Wilson was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk to make room for RHP Kevin Gausman. Wilson went 1-1 with a 2.12 ERA in five games (one start) for Baltimore.

2B Jonathan Schoop, who has been on the disabled list since April 18 with a sprained right knee, continued his rehab on Thursday with the Orioles Class A team in Frederick, Md. The rehab assignment ends Friday’s game, but it can be extended for an additional five days to give the Orioles more time to set their roster.

RHP Kevin Gausman was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to make the start in Thursday’s series finale against Texas. He went 1-0 with a 4.24 ERA in nine games (one start) for Baltimore earlier this season. Gausman was 0-1 with a 3.97 ERA in four minor league starts.

RHP Chris Perez was signed to a minor league deal by the Orioles on Thursday. Perez is serving a 50-game suspension for his second drug abuse offense. Perez made the All-Star team with the Indians as their closer in both 2011 and 2012.

OF Nolan Reimold will go on paternity leave Monday. As a result, he is expected to miss the three-game series against the Twins. The Orioles, who are dealing with a roster crunch, will be able to add a player in Reimold’s absence.