FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 4, 2015 / 3:03 AM / 2 years ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Tyler Wilson was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk to make room for RHP Kevin Gausman. Wilson went 1-1 with a 2.12 ERA in five games (one start) for Baltimore.

2B Jonathan Schoop, who has been on the disabled list since April 18 with a sprained right knee, continued his rehab on Thursday with the Orioles Class A team in Frederick, Md. The rehab assignment ends Friday’s game, but it can be extended for an additional five days to give the Orioles more time to set their roster.

RHP Kevin Gausman was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to make the start in Thursday’s series finale against Texas. He went 1-0 with a 4.24 ERA in nine games (one start) for Baltimore earlier this season. Gausman was 0-1 with a 3.97 ERA in four minor league starts.

RHP Chris Perez was signed to a minor league deal by the Orioles on Thursday. Perez is serving a 50-game suspension for his second drug abuse offense. Perez made the All-Star team with the Indians as their closer in both 2011 and 2012.

OF Nolan Reimold will go on paternity leave Monday. As a result, he is expected to miss the three-game series against the Twins. The Orioles, who are dealing with a roster crunch, will be able to add a player in Reimold’s absence.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.