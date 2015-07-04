RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) will make a rehab start July 6, but it’s unclear for what minor-league affiliate.

2B Jonathan Schoop is very close to returning to the Orioles after a long rehab for a sprained right knee. Schoop’s rehab assignment ran out Friday after he played a game for Triple-A Norfolk, but the Orioles might get an extension on it just because they have a lot of players on the roster who can’t be sent down without clearing waivers. Schoop most likely will take the spot of OF Nolan Reimold soon, when Reimold’s wife delivers their baby and he goes on paternity leave.

RHP Kevin Gausman made the trip to Chicago for the start of the Orioles’ series against the White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Coming off an impressive fill-in start Thursday, Gausman has given the Orioles’ pause when assessing their pitching situation. Struggling RHP Bud Norris, also a starter, is currently in the bullpen until a decision is made about Gausman. “We’ve got some options there and we’ll see how the smoke settles,” manager Buck Showalter said. “(Gausman) can pitch. He controls it. He pitched well and we want to continue to give him innings, either here or (Triple-A Norfolk).”

OF/DH Delmon Young is still in limbo after being designated for assignment Wednesday by the Orioles. General manager Dan Duquette told reporters he doesn’t anticipate having a problem trading the veteran, but as of Friday nothing had been completed. Manager Buck Showalter said Duquette told him he’s talking to other GMs, but nothing has materialized just yet. “I know he’s talking to a lot of clubs about a lot of different things, so I‘m sure Dan will try to do what’s best for the club and try to do what’s best for Delmon,” Showalter said.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez pitched a strong game, but just wasn’t good enough to outduel LHP John Danks in the Orioles’ 1-0 loss Friday at the Chicago White Sox. Jimenez allowed one run in seven innings, with the lone run coming on a homer by 1B Jose Abreu to start the third inning. It snapped his string of wins at four straight starts.

RHP Chris Tillman (6-7, 5.67) will start Saturday for the Orioles in the second game of a series at the Chicago White Sox. Tillman pitched seven scoreless innings against the Cleveland Indians to win his last start and rebound from a poor outing against the Toronto Blue Jays. Tillman had gone just 1 1/3 innings and allowed six runs (all earned) June 21 against Toronto, but struck out six with no walks to beat Cleveland in his last time out. Tillman is 3-1 with a 3.18 ERA in four career starts against the White Sox.

LF Nolan Reimold started in left field and went 1-for-3 for the Orioles in a 1-0 loss Friday at the Chicago White Sox. Reimold’s wife is due to have their baby any day and when she does, he is set to begin a paternity leave stint. “She could go into labor today,” manager Buck Showalter said before the game. “We know it’s a possibility he could leave us, but nothing’s a given there at all. So, you’ve kind of got to play that by ear.”