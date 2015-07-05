2B Jonathan Schoop might rejoin the Orioles on Sunday and be activated from the 60-day Disabled List for the series finale at the Chicago white Sox. Schoop is coming back from a sprained right knee that kept him off the active roster since April 18. Schoop hit .215 with a .526 OPS in 38 games split between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk during his rehab stint.

RHP Kevin Gausman is sticking with the Orioles instead of being sent back to Triple-A Norfolk and will take the place of RHP Bud Norris in the rotation. Norris has struggled, while Gausman impressed manager Buck Showalter in each of his two starts this season, including a no-decision Thursday against the Texas Rangers.

RHP Chris Tillman only allowed two runs, but the Orioles’ starter didn’t have his best stuff in Baltimore’s 3-2 loss at the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. Tillman threw 103 pitches in only 4 2/3 innings and allowed 10 hits, which forced him to work out of tough spots in four innings. It was the second time in his last three starts that Tillman hasn’t lasted five innings.

LF Nolan Reimold might leave the Orioles as soon as Sunday to begin paternity leave to be with his wife, who is due to deliver their baby. Reimold didn’t start Saturday in Baltimore’s 3-2 loss at the Chicago White Sox. Once he starts paternity leave, it will clear a roster spot that’s expected to be filled by 2B Jonathan Schoop, who is on the 60-Day Disabled list (knee sprain).

RHP Bud Norris is no longer in the Orioles’ starting rotation and will work out of the bullpen while trying to fix whatever has caused his season-long struggles on the mound. Norris pitched in relief for the first time this season during the Orioles’ 3-2 loss at the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, throwing 2 2/3 innings after RHP Chris Tillman lasted only 4 2/3 innings.