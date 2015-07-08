FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch
July 8, 2015 / 3:23 AM / 2 years ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Jason Garcia was sent on a rehab assignment on Monday for Double-A Bowie. Garcia, a Rule 5 pick, has been sidelined since May 11 with tendinitis in his right shoulder. He originally went on the 15-day disabled list May 11 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20.

C Matt Wieters was behind the plate again Tuesday, catching on back-to-back days for the first time this season. Wieters missed the first two months of this season and most of last season after having Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
