RHP Jason Garcia began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on Monday, throwing one scoreless inning. Garcia, 22 has been out since May 11 due to right shoulder tendinitis.

C Matt Wieters was behind the plate again Tuesday, catching on back-to-back days for the first time this season. Wieters missed the first two months of this season and most of last season after having Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.