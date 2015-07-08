RHP Kevin Gausman allowed eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits and a walk in 3 2/3 innings on Tuesday. The eight runs allowed were a career high and the outing was the shortest of Gausman’s 28 career starts in the majors. “They were definitely swinging. It felt like every fastball I was threw they were swinging at,” Gausman said. “I left a couple pitches up, definitely, but there were also some really good pitches they got hits on.” Gausman was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk following Tuesday’s game.

CF Adam Jones had two hits, including an RBI double in the eighth inning. The hit was the first of the series for Baltimore with a runner in scoring position. Jones raised his average to .284 in 48 career games against Minnesota and has three hits and a pair of RBIs so far this series.

1B Chris Parmelee went 1-for-3 with a double in the second inning. The hit snapped a personal 0-for-14 stretch (six games) for the former Twin and was his fifth two-base hit of the season. It was Parmelee’s first extra-base hit since June 28, a span of eight games.

C Matt Wieters was behind the plate again on Tuesday, catching on back-to-back days for the first time this season. Wieters missed the first two months of this season and most of last season after having Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. Wieters went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts and a walk.