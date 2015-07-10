FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
July 11, 2015 / 2:50 AM / 2 years ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF/DH Delmon Young, designated for assignment July 1, was released by the Orioles on Thursday. Young hit .270 with two homers and 16 RBIs in 174 at-bats this season. He batted .302 in the regular season last year, and in the playoffs smacked a three-run go-ahead double to help the Orioles seal Game 2 of the AL Division Series against Detroit.

OF Nolan Reimold was activated from the paternity list Thursday. He missed three days. In 17 games for Baltimore this season, Reimold is batting .244/.340/.463 with two homers and five RBIs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
