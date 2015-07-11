LHP Zach Britton just got his first All-Star Game invitation this week. The closer came in the ninth inning of a tie game Friday night and then earned his first victory of the year -- he’s now 1-0-- when Schoop hit his walk-off homer.

2B Jonathan Schoop has been back only five games after spending more than two months on the disabled list (sprained knee) but is making a big impact. He made several solid defensive plays -- manager Buck Showalter said there were at least four, maybe more -- and then added to that with a walk-off homer in the ninth that gave the Orioles a 3-2 victory over Washington. “I‘m glad I‘m here, with my teammates and my fans,” Schoop said. “I‘m really happy to be here and especially to help the team to win and keep going.”

CF Adam Jones hit his second home run of the week in Friday’s game. He crushed LHP Gio Gonzalez’s first pitch of the bottom of the fourth inning to give the Orioles an early 1-0 lead over the Nationals.

C Matt Wieters tied a season high with three hits in Friday’s win. He went 3-for-4 with a game-tying RBI double off left-hander Matt Thornton in the eighth inning that set up the Jonathan Schoop homer one inning later. Those three hits moved Wieters’ average up to .266 this season. “Facing Thornton a lot in the past, you know he likes being aggressive with his fastball, so I was trying to get a pitch I could get a pretty good swing at,” Wieters said. “I was able to find the gap.”

RHP Chris Tillman continued his recent stretch of impressive starts Friday versus the Nationals. He gave up two runs on eight hits in six innings but did a better job of staying out of trouble. The right-hander gave up seven hits in his final two frames but allowed just those two runs and came away with a no-decision in the 3-2 win. “I had a good change-up tonight,” Tillman said. “I feel like that’s a pitch that has gotten me through some games in the past, and it’s been something I’ve been working on.”

RHP Darren O‘Day, who also got his first All-Star invitation, kept on rolling in this game. He struck out two in a scoreless eighth and now has an 0.88 ERA with 43 strikeouts over his last 32 appearances since April 13.