C Caleb Joseph hit a two-run homer and finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs and one run scored. That’s his seventh multi-RBI game this season as Joseph continues to fill in well when starting C Matt Wieters doesn’t play.

CF Adam Jones said he was fine after a brief scare midway through the game. Nationals 1B Tyler Moore came off the base to tag Jones hard in the jaw on a throw that had sailed wide. Jones stayed down for a few moments but came back to finish the game.

RF Steve Pearce -- a last-minute replacement for RF Chris Davis -- hit a solo home in the fourth inning. Pearce also helped on defense, getting his first assist of the season in the first inning. “It was nice to be able to contribute, but I’d take a win any day of the week,” Pearce said. “The loss kind of overshadows everything you do.”

RF Chris Davis was replaced in the starting lineup about 45 minutes before the game due to gastroenteritis. Manager Buck Showalter said Davis had some problems in the two hours before the game but improved a bit during it. They’ll look at him tomorrow to see whether playing is an option.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez still hasn’t found the consistency he showed before going on the disabled list with a groin strain last month. He struggled again Saturday, giving up six runs on nine hits in five innings plus four batters. Gonzalez had retired 10 in a row but gave up two homers and four runs in the sixth before manager Buck Showalter pulled him. “Right now, mechanically, I‘m just overthinking things,” Gonzalez said. “I think that’s what’s getting away from me. I will go on the break and refresh (and come back in) the second half and do what I can do.”