LHP Andy Oliver, 27, has signed a minor league deal with Baltimore to pitch out of the bullpen on the Orioles Triple-A Norfolk farm club. Oliver, who pitched for Detroit briefly in 2010-11, had a 3.86 ERA for Tampa Bay’s Triple-A Durham farm club before opting out of his contract early in the July. “We always liked him, going back to his days with the Tigers,” manager Buck Showalter said. “We tried to get him in a trade one time.”

2B Jonathan Schoop drove in Baltimore’s first run Friday night with a solid two-out single to right in the second inning. Schoop went with an outside pitch and lined it to right after the Orioles threatened to strand runners at third and first with nobody out.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez wasn’t his sharpest Friday night in Detroit, giving up three home runs that accounted for six Tigers’ runs in a 7-3 loss by Baltimore. “It was a sticky, tough night,” manager Buck Showalter said of Jimenez (7-5), who allowed seven runs on seven hits with two walks. “Ubaldo was not very sharp. It happens to guys a lot coming out of the All-Star break. One of the good things that happened was that a lot of our bullpen guys were able to get in some work.” “I had trouble with my breaking balls,” Jimenez said. “My fastball was all right. My slider was good. My split-finger was good some times.”

RF Chris Davis hit into some tough outs Friday night, getting robbed of two hits by fine Detroit defensive plays. Tigers’ right fielder J. D. Martinez robbed him of a two-run home run in the third when he leaped and hauled his fly ball back from going over the fence. Davis also lined into a double play in the fifth, smoking a ball that second baseman Ian Kinsler caught and snapped a throw to first that caught center fielder Adam Jones too far off the base. Davis also took a 3-2 pitch for a third strike that appeared to be a touch outside on the replay.

RHP Chris Tillman has never lost to the Detroit Tigers, a streak that will be on the line Saturday when he pitches against them at Comerica Park. Tillman has beaten Detroit once in each start against the Tigers over the last two seasons. He is 3-0 in six starts lifetime against Detroit with a 3.58 ERA.