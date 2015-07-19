3B Manny Machado reached the 20-home run mark with a solo blast off Detroit Tigers ace David Price on Saturday night.

LHP Zach Britton recorded his 24th save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth against Detroit on Saturday night.

RHP Kevin Gausman will return to the club next week and start on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, manager Buck Showalter said. Gausman was sent to Triple-A Norfolk after he surrendered seven earned runs in 3 2/3 innings to Minnesota on July 7. He made two appearances with the Tides, including a six-inning stint on Friday in which he allowed two runs on six hits and struck out eight in six innings. “He pitched well again (Friday) night,” Showalter said. “That was the hope and plan all along.”

RHP Chris Tillman tossed eight scoreless innings in arguably the best outing of his career to notch his seventh victory on Saturday.

Miguel Gonzalez makes his first post-All-Star break start at Detroit Sunday afternoon. The Tigers have given him fits in the past.