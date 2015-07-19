FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 19, 2015 / 9:02 PM / 2 years ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

3B Manny Machado reached the 20-home run mark with a solo blast off Detroit Tigers ace David Price on Saturday night.

LHP Zach Britton recorded his 24th save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth against Detroit on Saturday night.

RHP Kevin Gausman will return to the club next week and start on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, manager Buck Showalter said. Gausman was sent to Triple-A Norfolk after he surrendered seven earned runs in 3 2/3 innings to Minnesota on July 7. He made two appearances with the Tides, including a six-inning stint on Friday in which he allowed two runs on six hits and struck out eight in six innings. “He pitched well again (Friday) night,” Showalter said. “That was the hope and plan all along.”

RHP Chris Tillman tossed eight scoreless innings in arguably the best outing of his career to notch his seventh victory on Saturday.

Miguel Gonzalez makes his first post-All-Star break start at Detroit Sunday afternoon. The Tigers have given him fits in the past.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.