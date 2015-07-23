3B Manny Machado reached base safely for the 13th time in 14 games but wasn’t on for too long. He opened the game with a walk but was picked off a few pitches later after the Yankees challenged the original safe call by first base umpire Tim Welke. In 11 games this season, Machado has a hit in nine of those games and is batting .385 (15-for-39).

LHP Wei-Yin Chen’s final line could have been more than three runs as he allowed 10 hits, two shy of his career high. It marked the 16th time in 18 starts that he allowed three earned runs or less and the 14th time that he went at least six innings. “He was good, really good,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said.

RHP Kevin Gausman will return from the minor leagues and begin the second half in Baltimore’s rotation. Gausman was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk following his start on July 7 at Minnesota when he allowed seven earned runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings so the Orioles could get a position player on the roster. Gausman is 1-1 with a 5.00 ERA in 11 appearances but has only made three starts this season. He last pitched Friday in Triple-A and allowed two runs while striking out eight in six innings. Gausman made one relief appearance against the Yankees April 14 and in 3-1 with a 2.29 ERA in nine career appearances (three starts) against New York.

RHP Kevin Gausman was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to start Wednesday against the Yankees. Gausman was sent down earlier this month to keep him active during the All-Star break. In two starts for Norfolk the past two weeks, he went 0-1 with a 1.64 ERA.

CF Adam Jones has gone 31 plate appearances without a strikeout and was the only Oriole to get a multi-hit game Tuesday. In his last five games he is 11-for-22 (.500).

INF/OF Steve Pearce went on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday due to a strained left oblique muscle.