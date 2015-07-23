3B Manny Machado opened the game with a walk for the second consecutive day, and again his time on the bases was short-lived. After getting picked off first Tuesday, he was doubled off second Wednesday on a line drive by CF Adam Jones. Even with the baserunning miscues, Machado is batting .381 (16-for-42) against the Yankees this season.

INF Ryan Flaherty made his first appearance as a first baseman Wednesday and had eight putouts and a two-run home run, which resulted in his 100th career RBI. “He’s a great fielder and he’s able to play just about anywhere,” manager Buck Showalter said. “You know the home team is going to get eight lefties in the lineup, and I wanted to get his bat in there.”

RHP Kevin Gausman was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to start Wednesday against the Yankees. Gausman was sent down earlier this month to keep him active during the All-Star break. In two starts for Norfolk the past two weeks, he went 0-1 with a 1.64 ERA.

RHP Kevin Gausman rejoined the Orioles on Wednesday and allowed four runs and six hits over six innings during a 96-pitch outing. Gausman had made two starts with Triple-A Norfolk to avoid having a lengthy layoff due to the All-Star break, and manager Buck Showalter was pleased with the right-hander’s return to the majors. “Obviously, he made some mistakes with his breaking ball early, but he came back, and the way he pitched after (that) kept us in the ballgame,” Showalter said of Gausman, who retired 12 of 14 hitters before allowing a solo home run to New York DH Alex Rodriguez with one out in the fifth.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, who starts Thursday against the Yankees, will try to break a three-game winless streak that is the result of a combination of poor pitching and run support. Since improving to 7-3, he is 0-2 with a 4.32 ERA in his last three starts. Jimenez allowed one earned run in 12 innings in his first two July starts against the White Sox and the Twins. On Friday in Detroit, he allowed seven runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings during his fourth-shortest start of the season. Jimenez faced the Yankees on June 12 in Baltimore and allowed three runs and six hits in five innings. He is 3-4 with a 5.48 ERA in eight starts against the Yankees with five of those outings occurring in New York.

OF/INF Steve Pearce was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left oblique. The move is retroactive to Sunday, and manager Buck Showalter said he was slightly surprised even though Pearce appeared on his injury report in recent days. Pearce said that he consulted with teammate J.J. Hardy and then volunteered to go on the disabled list. Pearce will have an MRI exam Thursday in Baltimore and will rejoin the team Friday in Tampa Bay. “I’ve been in treatment the last couple of days, and it’s kind of just staying the same,” Pearce said.

LHP Wesley Wright was released Wednesday after being activated from the 60-day disabled list and getting designated for assignment. Wright was on the DL since April 11 with a left trapezius strain after making two appearances. He signed a one-year deal with the Orioles in the offseason but also struggled in 10 rehab appearances for Triple-A Norfolk, posting a 7.71 ERA in 11 2/3 innings. “He’s a good young man, and hopefully a fresh start somewhere will put him back on the path we thought he’d be on,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said.