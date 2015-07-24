RHP Jason Garcia’s rehab from right shoulder tendinitis is generating positive reports, manager Buck Showalter said. According to the manager, Garcia is feeling healthy and his fastball velocity is up to the mid-90s on his rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie. Garcia has been on the disabled list since mid-May, and the Orioles do not have a timetable for his return.

3B Manny Machado homered in the eighth inning Thursday at Yankee Stadium. It marked the 15th time in 16 games he reached base. He is batting .378 (17-for-45) with three home runs and eight RBIs in 13 games against New York this season.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez turned in his worst start of the season, allowing seven runs and eight hits over 2 1/3 innings. In his first two starts after the All-Star break, Jimenez has allowed 14 runs and 15 hits in seven innings. Manager Buck Showalter said of Jimenez: “He’ll be the first to tell you, especially with left-handed guys, he’s defended himself better this year on that fastball that runs back on the inner half, but he was starting on the inner half and running back on the center of the plate, and he paid a price for that.”

OF/1B Chris Davis returned to first base for the first time in nearly a month and hit his 21st home run. Davis played 19 games in right field with a few starts at DH mixed in and is 7-for-25 (.280) over his modest six-game hitting streak.

RHP Chris Tillman will try to continue his turnaround Friday night when the Orioles open a three-game series with the Rays. Through May 31, he was 2-7 with a 5.94 ERA, but since that point, he is 5-0 with a 3.80 ERA. His ERA is inflated by a start on June 21 when he allowed six runs in 1 1/3 innings against the Blue Jays. Since that outing, Tillman has allowed four earned runs in his last 25 2/3 innings spanning four starts. Tillman last pitched Saturday at Detroit and allowed no runs and one hit while setting a season high with eight strikeouts in eight innings. Tillman has faced Tampa Bay three times this season, including his start on May 31 when he gave up five earned runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings.