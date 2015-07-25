3B Manny Machado had two of the team’s four hits Friday and reached base on a walk and being hit by a pitch, raising his season average to. 301 along the way.

DH Jimmy Paredes, plugged into the leadoff spot Friday, responded with an 0-for-4 night with four strikeouts, needing only 10 pitches for the first three.

CF Adam Jones made a great grab defensively on Friday, but went 0-for-4 at the plate with two strikeouts, coming up short on a night where Baltimore went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

RHP Chris Tillman took a shutout into the eighth inning, ultimately giving up just one run on two hits for his second straight dominant start. In his last five starts, he’s allowed only five total runs, but has only two wins to show for it.