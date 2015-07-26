LF David Lough went 2-for-4 in a rare leadoff appearance, including an eighth-inning triple that he scored on after a throwing error. He’s hitting .230.

CF Adam Jones bounced back with a 2-for-4 game, raising his average to .286. He also provided his usual stellar defense, tracking down a line drive in center field to help keep a shutout early in the game.

DH Chris Davis hit his team-best 22nd home run of the season on a third-inning grand slam. It’s his third slam since the start of 2014, matching Buster Posey and Brandon Moss and Devin Mesoraco for the most in baseball.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez threw 7 2/3 innings of one-run ball, his longest outing since facing the Rays on May 29. He has a 0.93 ERA against Tampa Bay this season, with a 1.92 ERA for his career at Tropicana Field.