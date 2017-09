LF Nolan Reimold took over the lead-off spot as Orioles manager Buck Showalter continued to rotate players there. 3B Manny Machado has batted there for 72 games, but Showalter used DH Jimmy Paredes and LF David Lough there over the weekend in Tampa Bay. This was the first time Reimold batted lead-off this season while Machado stayed in the No. 3 spot for the fourth straight game.