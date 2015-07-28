3B Manny Machado has been one of the American League’s top hitters. He’s dangerous in several ways but the Braves elected to intentionally walk 1B/RF Chris Davis twice to face Machado with runners at first and second, hoping for a force or a double play. They got him out both times.

LHP Zach Britton saw his nine-game (and nine-inning) scoreless streak come to an end when he gave up a solo home run to 3B Adonis Garcia in the top of the ninth. That gave the Braves a 1-0 lead, but the Orioles tied it in the ninth and won in the 11th.

RHP Kevin Gausman continued to make his case for a regular spot in Baltimore’s starting rotation. He threw a career-best 7 2/3 shutout innings Monday night, striking out five with just one walk and shutting the Braves down from start to finish. He got a no-decision but really battled Braves LHP Alex Wood, who threw 7 1/3 shutout innings of his own. “It’s fun. You kind of feed off of each other,” Gausman said. “You almost want to show up the other guy and you are waiting for somebody to crack.”

SS J.J. Hardy extended his hitting streak to 10 games with an infield single in the second inning. He later added a game-tying sacrifice fly in the ninth and finished the night 1-for-3 and now has hit safely in 33 of his last 43 games.

INF/OF Steve Pearce will probably stay with the Orioles for the next few days while recovering from his left oblique strain. Manager Buck Showalter said Pearce will probably work with trainer Richie Bancells and Brady Anderson for a few days. Showalter said they just aren’t sure if Pearce will be ready when it’s time to come off the disabled list next week.

C Matt Wieters ended an 0-for-14 slide with a hit in the seventh. He then got a single in the ninth in the game-tying rally that forced extra innings and won the game with a walk-off solo homer to start the 11th, giving the Orioles a 2-1 victory. “It won’t ever get old,” Wieters said. “It’s a great feeling, to put a good swing on the ball at a time when you need it. It’s a good feeling. You’ll never get tired of it.”

LF Nolan Reimold took over the lead-off spot as Orioles manager Buck Showalter continued to rotate players there. 3B Manny Machado has batted there for 72 games, but Showalter used DH Jimmy Paredes and LF David Lough there over the weekend in Tampa Bay. This was the first time Reimold batted lead-off this season while Machado stayed in the No. 3 spot for the fourth straight game.