C Caleb Joseph gave the offense a lift in Tuesday’s win. He walked in the first and third innings against RHP Julio Teheran and then lined an RBI single off LHP Ross Detwiler in the fifth. He’s driven in three runs in his past two games and keeps helping the offense when filling in for C Matt Wieters.

CF Adam Jones has been hitting better of late and came through again on Tuesday. He went 2-for-5 with an RBI single. Jones now is hitting .412 (7-for-17) in his last four games and has a modest four-game hitting streak.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez rebounded after a shaky start to give the Orioles a strong seven-inning effort after allowing a total of 14 runs in his past two starts. He allowed two runs on four hits in the first inning and then didn’t allow a hit in the final six innings as the Orioles came back for a 7-3 victory over the Braves Tuesday. Jimenez allowed 14 runs in his last two starts but fared much better here. “It’s always good when you find a way to get back on track, especially after having two really tough games,” Jimenez said. “It felt really good to go out there and compete and give the team a chance to win.”

SS J.J. Hardy stretched his hitting streak to 11 games with a fifth-inning single. That ties his longest hitting streak of the season, which he posted from June 7-18. These are his longest runs since an 11-game streak that went from Aug. 1-14, 2013.

RF Chris Davis continued his recent power surge with two homers and five RBIs in Tuesday’s 7-3 victory over the Braves. Davis hit a three-run shot in the first and a two-run homer in the second and now has five homers in his last seven games and a team-high 24 this year. The Orioles will need his help as they try for a postseason spot again. “Very quietly he’s grinding out another solid year for us,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.