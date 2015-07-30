RHP Zach Britton extended his career-high streak of 22 consecutive saves. Britton got his 26th save by getting Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman to ground out to end the game in the Orioles 2-0 win on Wednesday. Britton allowed a game-tying homer in the ninth inning on Monday. Baltimore eventually won 2-1 in 11 innings on a homer by C Matt Wieters. “I wanted to get him back on the horse,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said about Britton.

SS J.J. Hardy extended his hitting streak to a season-high 12 games with his seventh homer of the season. Hardy opened the season on the DL (left shoulder) but has not showed any lingering effects. Hardy said he has not changed his approach at the plate with the hitting streak. “Nothing ... nothing different,” Hardy said. “Maybe the All-Star break with the four days off allowed me to recover a little bit mentally and physically.”

OF Steve Pearce, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left oblique strain on July 22 retroactive to July 19, will likely not be able to return to the club when eligible Aug. 3. Pearce is at least a week away before being able to perform any baseball activities. “He’s not going to make the DL period. We knew that,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

RHP Chris Tillman came within one out of a complete-game shutout and picked up his sixth consecutive win in the Orioles’ 2-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. He gave up just four hits with two strikeouts and no walks. He has not lost since May 31. “Early in the season it wasn’t going well, but I felt like it was close,” Tillman said. “I felt like I was one pitch away at all times, my misses were close. I just missed too much and had to fight back into count.”