CF Adam Jones snapped an 0-for-6 slide with a two-run homer in the third inning off Tigers RHP Alfredo Simon. The Orioles’ power production has dropped recently, and Jones had not hit a homer since July 19 (also vs. the Tigers), and the team needs the long ball.

SS J.J. Hardy now has the longest hitting streak for an Oriole this season. He stretched it to 13 games with a single in the sixth inning Thursday. He is batting .298 during this streak.

RF Chris Davis seems to have found his power once again -- and the Orioles couldn’t be happier. He belted his sixth home run in the past nine games Thursday, a two-run shot that ended RHP Alfredo Simon’s evening. Davis has 25 home runs this season, one fewer than he hit in 2014. He finished the night with four RBIs, giving him a team-leading 69.

RHP Bud Norris hasn’t pitched well all season, a big reason he lost his spot in the rotation. He continues to struggle in the bullpen, giving up four runs on six hits in 2 2/3 innings in Thursday’s loss as the Tigers repeatedly ripped his pitches. Norris’ future with the team is growing cloudier with each shaky effort.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez turned in his shortest start of the season Thursday in a loss to the Tigers, giving up five runs on 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings. It could have been worse, as seven of the first nine Detroit batters got hits but only two scored. Gonzalez hasn’t been quite as sharp since coming off the disabled list after recovering from a groin strain in late June, and the Orioles need him if they want to make a run at postseason play. “He just wasn’t very crisp,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “Sticky night, good offensive team, and he paid for his mistakes. Sometimes, like a lot of pitchers, you see Miguel scuffle a little bit the first part of it and get back in step, but he never really found his step.”