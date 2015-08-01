RHP Mychal Givens was called up from Double-A Bowie earlier in the day and threw well in his second major-league appearance Friday. Givens came on in the fifth when RHP Mike Wright (called up from Triple-A Norfolk earlier on Friday) was pulled after suffering a possible left calf strain. The rookie then threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings and earned his first major league win as the Orioles rallied to win. “Usually I have a little bit of butterflies every time you go out there, but after having that appearance in Fenway it helped it a little bit,” Givens said, talking about his first game, back in Boston. “And plus a lot of the appearances I had in big league spring training kind of helped. So today I felt comfortable.”

3B Manny Machado continues to show his power, even when batting from the leadoff spot. He hit a two-run homer off RHP Jose Valdez in the sixth that gave the Orioles the lead for good en route to an 8-7 victory. Machado’s already set a career high for homers (22), and the season still has two months left.

OF Junior Lake is headed to Baltimore, traded Friday in a move that brought right-hander reliever Tommy Hunter to the North Side. Lake burst onto the scene in 2013, batting .284 with 16 doubles, six home runs and 16 RBIs in 64 games but he fell off considerably the next season, hitting just .211 with nine homers and 25 RBIs in 108 games. Lake

LHP Wei-Yin Chen’s home run struggles continued in Friday’s game. He gave up three homers in just 3 1/3 innings and now has allowed 22 in 124 2/3 innings already this season. The three homers are a season high for Chen, who continues having problems in this area. “I did miss my spots a lot today and I tried to locate my pitches on both sides of the plate, but unfortunately a lot of pitches went right down the middle,” Chen said through an interpreter. “When you are throwing your pitches down the middle you are going to get hit.”

CF Adam Jones homered for the second straight game Friday. His three-run shot in this game played a big role in Baltimore’s rallying from an early 6-0 deficit. The Jones homer made it 6-4, and the Orioles went on to the 8-7 victory.

SS J.J. Hardy stretched his hitting streak to 14 games with his infield single in the fifth. That’s the team’s longest hitting streak so far this season.

OF Gerardo Parra was traded to the Baltimore Orioles Friday morning in exchange for minor league RHP Zach Davies. Parra was Milwaukee’s leader this season with a .328 average and he was one of the best hitters in the game over the last month, posting a .387 average with five home runs and 14 RBIs over his last 30 games. Milwaukee acquired Parra a year ago in a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

RHP Bud Norris was designated for assignment on Friday. Norris, a free agent at season’s end, served as one of the team’s top starters during the team’s run to an American League East Division title last year, going 15-8, but the right-hander slumped badly in 2015. Norris went 2-9 with a 7.06 ERA in 18 games (11 starts) and lost his spot in the starting rotation. “He just never really got going from spring training on,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s got some real good pitching ahead of him. It just wasn’t going to happen here.”