RHP Mike Wright (left calf strain) was placed on the disabled list Saturday.

3B Manny Machado remained in the lead-off spot despite the acquisition of Gerardo Parra, who hit second Saturday.

C Caleb Joseph continues to show his streakiness at the plate. He went 2-for-3 and matched his career high with three RBIs thanks to a run-scoring single and a two-run homer. Joseph gets his RBIs at the right time as the Orioles now are 34-5 in games he drives in runs.

RHP Kevin Gausman could be a big help to the Orioles in the final two months. He’s starting to find his rhythm now that Baltimore has basically put him into the starting rotation. He gave up two runs in seven innings and earned his first win of the season as a starter in Saturday’s game. “You know, just knowing when you’re going to pitch and when you’re going to throw your sides only helps you,” Gausman said. “[I‘m] definitely feeling comfortable.”

RHP Jorge Rondon was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday to take RHP Mike Wright’s place on the roster. Rondon went 2-1 with a 2.01 ERA in 24 games there this season.

IF/OF Steve Pearce, on the disabled list with an oblique strain, will head to Florida with RHP Mike Wright.

1B Matt Wieters made the second start of his career at first base on Saturday.

RHP Chris Tillman appears unlikely to make his scheduled start on Monday, manager Buck Showalter said before Saturday’s game.

LF Gerardo Parra made his Orioles’ debut in style Saturday night.