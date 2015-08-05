RHP Tyler Wilson, who made a spot start Monday and earned the win in a 9-2 victory against Oakland, was optioned to Norfolk. In six games (two starts) for Baltimore, Wilson is 2-1 with a 2.19 ERA.

INF/OF Jimmy Paredes started in right field for the first time as an Oriole on Monday against Oakland. He has started at designated hitter 69 times and at second base six times this season. He has 45 career starts in right field. “We’ve got to figure out a way to generate some runs,” manager Buck Showalter said. “Jimmy’s been working hard at it. That’s just what we need to do. Jimmy’s going to give you a good effort. He throws well enough to play anywhere. There’s only one way to find out. It’s our best option to get the bats we need in the lineup right now.” Paredes went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Baltimore’s 9-2 victory against the A‘s.

C Caleb Joseph hit his ninth home run of the season Monday night in a 9-2 victory against Oakland. With one on and one out, Joseph crushed A’s RHP Jesse Chavez cutter into the left field seats, extending the Orioles’ lead to 6-0. Joseph went 2-for-4 with a career-high-matching three RBIs and a double to go with his home run.

LHP T.J. McFarland was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk, giving Baltimore a seventh reliever. McFarland went 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 12 appearances for the Orioles earlier this season. He was 2-3 with one save and a 2.91 ERA in 16 games (nine starts) for Norfolk.

CF Adam Jones went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI on Monday night in a 9-2 victory against the A‘s. It was Jones’ seventh three-hit game of the season and 32nd multi-hit game.

RHP Chris Tillman (sprained left ankle) missed his scheduled start Monday against Oakland but threw off flat ground before the game. If he is able to go through his regular workout Wednesday, Tillman is expected to start Friday against the Angels. “Better, better,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said of Tillman’s ankle. “Still a little tender, but about where we thought it would be. He’ll take a work day Wednesday. He won’t start before Friday.” With an upcoming off day Thursday, the Orioles can push Tillman back to as far as Aug. 11 against Seattle. Showalter said, “If we get to the 11th and for some reason he can’t pitch, then you got to start thinking about the DL. So hopefully Wednesday goes well.” Tillman was injured last Wednesday against Atlanta while attempting to cover first base in the ninth inning. He has won his past six decisions and hasn’t lost since May 31.