FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 5, 2015 / 11:42 PM / 2 years ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Tyler Wilson, who made a spot start Monday and earned the win in a 9-2 victory against Oakland, was optioned to Norfolk. In six games (two starts) for Baltimore, Wilson is 2-1 with a 2.19 ERA.

RHP Tyler Wilson was optioned Tuesday to Triple-A Norfolk. Wilson was called up Monday and made a spot start in place of injured RHP Chris Tillman. Wilson gave up two run and six hits over 7 2/3 innings in a 9-2 victory against Oakland. He earned his second major league win and first as a starter. Wilson is 2-1 with a 2.19 ERA in six games, including two starts, for Baltimore this season.

2B Jonathan Schoop went 2-for-4 with a double Tuesday in Baltimore’s 5-0 loss to Oakland. It was the 10th multi-hit game this season for Schoop. He raised his batting average to .298 (31-for-104).

LHP T.J. McFarland was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk, giving Baltimore a seventh reliever. McFarland went 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 12 appearances for the Orioles earlier this season. He was 2-3 with one save and a 2.91 ERA in 16 games (nine starts) for Norfolk.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez (9-8) gave up three runs and five hits over 5 1/3 innings in a 5-0 loss to Oakland on Tuesday night. He struck out five, walked three and hit a batter. “I have to stay with it,” Gonzalez said. “I understand that. ... I thought my off-speeds were good. Everything was really where I wanted it. But started to fall behind hitters, and that’s going to make me work a little bit more. I have to stay aggressive and try and throw strikes as quick as possible so my defense can be on its toes.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.