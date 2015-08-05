RHP Tyler Wilson, who made a spot start Monday and earned the win in a 9-2 victory against Oakland, was optioned to Norfolk. In six games (two starts) for Baltimore, Wilson is 2-1 with a 2.19 ERA.

RHP Tyler Wilson was optioned Tuesday to Triple-A Norfolk. Wilson was called up Monday and made a spot start in place of injured RHP Chris Tillman. Wilson gave up two run and six hits over 7 2/3 innings in a 9-2 victory against Oakland. He earned his second major league win and first as a starter. Wilson is 2-1 with a 2.19 ERA in six games, including two starts, for Baltimore this season.

2B Jonathan Schoop went 2-for-4 with a double Tuesday in Baltimore’s 5-0 loss to Oakland. It was the 10th multi-hit game this season for Schoop. He raised his batting average to .298 (31-for-104).

LHP T.J. McFarland was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk, giving Baltimore a seventh reliever. McFarland went 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 12 appearances for the Orioles earlier this season. He was 2-3 with one save and a 2.91 ERA in 16 games (nine starts) for Norfolk.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez (9-8) gave up three runs and five hits over 5 1/3 innings in a 5-0 loss to Oakland on Tuesday night. He struck out five, walked three and hit a batter. “I have to stay with it,” Gonzalez said. “I understand that. ... I thought my off-speeds were good. Everything was really where I wanted it. But started to fall behind hitters, and that’s going to make me work a little bit more. I have to stay aggressive and try and throw strikes as quick as possible so my defense can be on its toes.”