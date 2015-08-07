FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
August 8, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Jason Garcia, out since May 11 due to right shoulder tendinitis, was activated from the 60-day disabled list Thursday. His 30-day rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie expired Wednesday, so the Orioles had to reinstate the Rule 5 pick to the active roster. Garcia, 22, had no decisions and a 5.93 ERA in eight relief appearances for Baltimore before getting hurt. He went 1-2 with a 4.20 ERA in nine rehab outings for Bowie.

RHP Mychal Givens was optioned to Double-A Bowie, clearing a roster spot for the return of RHP Jason Garcia from the disabled list. Givens was 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in three relief appearances for Baltimore.

