RHP Jason Garcia, out since May 11 due to right shoulder tendinitis, was activated from the 60-day disabled list Thursday. His 30-day rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie expired Wednesday, so the Orioles had to reinstate the Rule 5 pick to the active roster. Garcia, 22, had no decisions and a 5.93 ERA in eight relief appearances for Baltimore before getting hurt. He went 1-2 with a 4.20 ERA in nine rehab outings for Bowie.

RHP Mychal Givens was optioned to Double-A Bowie, clearing a roster spot for the return of RHP Jason Garcia from the disabled list. Givens was 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in three relief appearances for Baltimore.