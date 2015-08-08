3B Manny Machado registered his ninth three-hit game of the season Friday night. Machado went 3-for-5 with a double in an 8-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Machado, who has hits in nine of his past 10 games, raised his average to .294.

2B Jonathan Schoop extended his hitting streak to a season-high six games and hit his eighth home run of the season Friday night. Schoop’s two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning gave the Orioles a 3-1 lead they would eventually relinquish in an 8-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. If Schoop gets a hit in his next game, he will match the longest hitting streak of his career, seven games.

DH Junior Lake was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday and made his first start for the Orioles as the designated hitter Friday night. Lake finished 1-for-4 with a double. Before being traded to the Orioles on July 31, Lake hit .224 (13-for-58) with one home run, five RBIs and four stolen bases in 21 games for the Chicago Cubs.

RHP Kevin Gausman suffered his third loss in four decisions Friday night. Gausman, whose fastball reached 99 mph, allowed six runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out four in 5 2/3 innings. Gausman’s performance ended a streak of three consecutive quality starts against opponents from the American League West.

OF Travis Snider was designated for assignment Friday. Snider, 27, was batting .237 with three home runs and 20 RBIs in 69 games. Snider came from the Pittsburgh Pirates in a trade in January.

LF Nolan Reimold recorded his 32nd assist of the season Friday. Reimold, who leads the major leagues in outfield assists, threw out Los Angeles Angels SS Erick Aybar at second base after Aybar tried to turn his single down the left-field line into a double in the bottom of the second inning. At the plate, Reimold went 1-for-3 and struck out.