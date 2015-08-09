3B Manny Machado registered the fourth four-hit game of his career while hitting his 24th home run of the season Saturday night. In the top of the fifth inning, Machado sent an 88 mph hanging curveball from Angels RHP Garrett Richards into Baltimore’s left-field bullpen before finishing 4-for-5 with one RBI and two runs. In extending his hitting streak to five games, Machado registered successive games with at least three hits for the first time this season.

C Caleb Joseph hit his 10th home run of the season Saturday night. Joseph’s solo drive came in the ninth inning of a 5-0 win over the Angels. He finished 2-for-4.

2B Jonathan Schoop tied the longest hitting streak of his career Saturday night. Schoop singled to left field against Angels RHP Garrett Richards in the second inning to extend his streak to seven games. The native of Curacao finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs on sacrifice flies. Schoop registered consecutive games with multiple RBIs for the first time this season.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez had his best outing of the season on Saturday night. Jimenez pitched eight shutout innings and did not permit a hit until two were out in the bottom of the sixth in a 5-0 win over the Angels. He conceded just two hits and one walk while amassing six strikeouts but hit two batters. Jimenez, who had lost four of his previous five decisions, threw a season-high 118 pitches.

RHP Darren O‘Day combined with RHP Ubaldo Jimenez on a five-hit shutout of the Angels on Saturday night. In his lone inning of relief, O‘Day allowed three hits. Video replay kept the shutout intact when it overturned a sacrifice fly.

RHP Bud Norris was released Saturday, nine days after being designated for assignment. He went 2-9 with a 7.06 ERA this year. Acquired from the Houston Astros in 2013, Norris compiled a 19-11 record with a 3.92 ERA with Baltimore before this season and won 15 games for the Orioles last year.