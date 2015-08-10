3B Manny Machado extended his hitting streak to six games Sunday. Machado went 2-for-5, struck out twice and scored a run. During the three-game series against the Angels, Machado batted .600 (9-for-15) with a double, a home run, and four runs. Machado is hitting .429 (12-for-28) during his streak.

2B Jonathan Schoop established a personal record by hitting safely in an eighth consecutive game Sunday. Schoop extended his streak with a run-scoring double in the bottom of the first inning. The native of Curacao finished 2-for-5 with a strikeout. During his streak, Schoop is batting .500 (14-for-28) with four doubles, one home run, three RBIs and four runs.

1B/OF Chris Parmelee, designated for assignment July 31, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk. In 32 games for Baltimore, Parmelee batted .216/.255/.433 with four homers and nine RBIs.

1B Chris Davis hit his 29th home run of the season. Davis drove a pitch from Angels RHP Cory Rasmus into the right field bleachers in the top of the sixth inning. The blast extended Davis’ hitting streak to seven games and tied him with Royals DH Kendry Morales for second place in the American League with 80 RBIs. Davis finished 1-for-4, scored twice, struck out once and was hit by a pitch.

RF Gerardo Parra hit his first home run as a member of the Orioles on Sunday. Parra, acquired July 31 from the Brewers, hit a solo shot against RHP Cory Rasmus in the sixth inning for his 10th of the season. Parra, who finished 2-for-5, has the second-highest batting average in the major leagues since June 11, .363 (70-for-193).

RHP Miguel Gonzalez allowed his 19th and 20th home runs of the season Sunday. Gonzalez conceded a solo drive to Angels RF Kole Calhoun in the first inning and a three-run homer to LF David Murphy in the third. In 4 2/3 innings, Gonzalez yielded four runs, seven hits, two walks and two wild pitches while striking out six.