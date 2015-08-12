RHP Mychal Givens, who was optioned to Double-A last week, was back with the team Monday. Givens replaced RHP Chaz Roe (15-day disabled list) in the Baltimore bullpen.

LHP Zach Britton converted his 24th consecutive save opportunity, and his 28th of the season, after pitching 1 2/3 innings to close out Monday’s 3-2 win over Seattle. It marked the fourth time this season that Britton has pitched more than an inning to earn a save. Manager Buck Showalter said he had four relievers who were unavailable and added that Britton was his best option when starter Wei-Yin Chen tired in the eighth. Even though Britton needed 36 pitches to get through eight batters, Showalter wasn’t regretting his decision. “I‘m not going to put him in harm’s way,” he said.

CF Adam Jones hit his 18th home run, and his first at Safeco Field since July 4, 2012, with a solo shot in Monday’s first inning. Four of Jones’s five homers in the park have come as a visiting player; he spent his first two seasons with the Mariners but hit only one home run at Safeco Field during that span.

1B Chris Davis hit his 30th home run of the season Monday, marking the third time in four years he’s hit that milestone. His solo shot in Monday’s sixth inning came after Davis had given Baltimore a 2-1 lead with an RBI single two innings earlier.

RHP Chris Tillman is pitching as well as he has in his career heading into Tuesday’s scheduled start at Seattle. Tillman, who began his career in the Mariners’ organization, is 3-0 with a 1.09 ERA over his past six starts. His best start came his last time out, when Tillman came one out short of a complete-game shutout in the Orioles’ 2-0 win over Atlanta. Tillman is battling a sore ankle, which caused his latest start to be moved back two days.

RHP Chaz Roe was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday. The reliever has right shoulder bursitis. He was 2-2 with a 3.12 ERA in 28 appearances this season.