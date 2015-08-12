RHP Mychal Givens made his first appearance since being recalled from Double-A. He pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief Tuesday, allowing one hit and no runs.

RHP Jason Stoffel twice earned All-Star appointments as a minor-leaguer in the Astros system. He was 4-2 this season at Triple-A Fresno, with 50 strikeouts in 35 games. So when the Astros made a transaction involving the former fourth-round pick Tuesday, you might think he was promoted to the big club to help resolve its bullpen issues. In fact, he basically was cut by the organization, dealt to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations.

2B Jonathan Schoop had a bases-loaded, two-run single in the top of Tuesday’s first inning and continues to swing a hot bat this road trip. Schoop went 1-for-4 Tuesday and is now 12-for-30 (.400) with seven RBIs during the current trip that ends Wednesday in Seattle.

RHP Kevin Gausman is coming off one of his worst outings of the season heading into Wednesday’s scheduled start at Seattle. In his last outing, Gausman allowed six runs off a season-high nine hits over 5 2/3 innings in an 8-4 loss to the Angels. Gausman, who began this season in the Orioles’ bullpen, made one of the better starts of his career he last time he faced he Mariners: 6 2/3 innings pitched, seven hits and one run in a 2-1 victory in July 2014.

CF Adam Jones hit his second home run in as many nights Tuesday, when he hit a two-run shot to pull the Orioles to within 5-4 in the eighth. It was Jones’ 19th homer of the season.

C Matt Wieters came out of Tuesday’s game with right hamstring tightness in the third inning.

1B Chris Davis was on the back end of consecutive homers Tuesday night, when he hit his 31st of the season. He has now been involved in all three of the Orioles’ back-to-back homers this year. Davis’s Tuesday homer tied the score 5-5 in the eighth.

RHP Chris Tillman took a line drive off his back in Tuesday’s first inning, and somehow things got worse after that. The Mariners hit two home runs and scored four times on Tillman in the bottom of the first, with all of the damage coming after he retired the first two hitters. He threw 32 pitches in the inning and ended up having to come out of the game after 2 1/3. Tillman allowed five runs off eight hits and two walks.

