RHP Jason Garcia earned his first major league victory in the game Friday. The rookie Rule 5 pick needed just six pitches to retire the A’s in the 13th and improved to 1-0 this season. “I was pretty nervous when I went out there,” he said. “But I try not to let it overwhelm me and just trust my stuff.”

OF David Lough was designated for assignment before Friday’s game. He’d been used mostly as a defensive replacement, occasional starter and pinch-runner since coming to the team before last year but never hit well. Lough has a .202 average so far this season.

3B Manny Machado seems to enjoy the lead-off spot. Many thought that the trade for OF Gerardo Parra at the trade deadline would move Machado, but manager Buck Showalter’s kept him at No. 1. Parra is batting behind him with both hitting well. Machado blasted the game-winning two-run homer in Friday’s 8-6 victory over Oakland in the 13th. “It felt great. It was a long grinding game and we came out with the win,” Machado said.

C Steve Clevenger was called up to give the Orioles a second catcher behind C Caleb Joseph due to the injury to C Matt Wieters. The Orioles like how well Clevenger has improved on defense at Triple-A Norfolk.

OF Henry Urrutia took batting practice with the team before Friday’s game and will be recalled Saturday. The Orioles will need to make a move to find a spot for him.

CF Adam Jones showed his all-around skills. He drove in four runs, thanks to a three-run homer and a sacrifice fly. But Jones also threw out a runner at the plate, his 11th outfield assist this season. The three-run homer proved crucial, cutting a 4-0 lead to one and helping start the Orioles’ comeback that led to an 8-6 win in 13 innings over the A‘s.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez again turned in an inconsistent outing. He gave up four runs on nine hits in five innings, needing 102 pitches to get through. He’s now won just twice in his last eight starts, going five innings or less in four of them, something that won’t help in the Orioles in the final weeks.

C Matt Wieters again did not play Friday due to a sore hamstring. The Orioles brought up C Steve Clevenger from Triple-A Norfolk to have a second catcher available, but Wieters said before the game that he doesn’t see this as a long-term situation. “I don’t think it’s a DL thing,” Wieters said.

1B Chris Davis has been carrying the Orioles of late with his power, and that’s something that could prove crucial down the stretch if he can keep it up. Davis crushed a two-run homer that gave the Orioles a 6-4 lead in the seventh inning. He’s now got 13 homers in his last 22 games and 32 for the season plus 85 RBIs. “(The home run) brought the momentum back to our dugout,” Davis said later before the A’s rallied to force extra time.

RHP Chris Tillman will take a throwing session Saturday to see how his right arm feels. He was hit in his last start, a shot that banged about three inches above his elbow. Manager Buck Showalter said they believe he can make his scheduled start Monday.