LHP Zach Britton bounced back without incident Saturday after being charged with a blown save Friday.

OF Junior Lake was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.. He’s got a .208 average in 24 games this year, combined, with the Orioles and Cubs.

OF Henry Urrutia was officially recalled from Triple-A Norfolk Saturday.

Orioles catcher Matt Wieters still has “a little knot” in his right hamstring and was held out of the lineup for the fourth straight game.

1B Chris Davis hadn’t seen SHP Pat Venditte before in a game but was able to watch him for two batters before coming to bat in a tie game in the ninth. Davis then golfed a walk-off solo shot for a 4-3 victory over the A’s Saturday. He’s now gotten six homers in the past six games, three in the series, and his power outburst has been literally carrying the Orioles at times. Plus, he leads the majors with 88 RBIs. “I said it last week, it just means I‘m doing my job,” Davis said. “I know my job, as well as a couple other guys in the middle of the lineup, is to drive runs in and anyway I can get it done, that’s what I‘m trying to do.”

RF Gerardo Parra keeps finding ways to help the Orioles since coming over in the trade deadline deal with Milwaukee. On Saturday, his solo homer tied the game in the sixth inning and set up the game-winning shot from Chris Davis three innings later. Parra’s solid play in the outfield also has given the Orioles a big boost since coming over -- he threw out DH Billy Butler trying to stretch a single into a double in this game.

RHP Darren O‘Day is quietly building an impressive streak. Hew threw a scoreless eighth and now has a nine-game scoreless streak.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez struggled in the first five innings but rebounded to last through seven innings in Saturday’s win. The Orioles needed that to give their bullpen a rest after Friday’s 13-inning marathon. If Gonzalez -- who gave up three runs and earned a no-decision -- can do more of that in the final six weeks, it would be a big help to the Orioles, who need longer starts from their rotation. “Early on, my off-speed wasn’t crisp,” Gonzalez said. “Obviously, they were laying of my off-speed pitches. Later on in the game, I settled in and I was working a little faster.”